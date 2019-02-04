On A Crowded Day At Kumbh Mela, Drone Shots Show Its Colourful Expanse

Kumbh Mela: A drone photo of the venue in Prayagraj

The ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, makes for a great subject for photography, with bright colours and interesting sights all around. Adding to the media output from the event are now cameras fitted in drones, which can give a great view from a considerable height.

Instagram is already filled with drone shots of the Kumbh Mela venue. The Information and Public Relations Department of the Uttar Pradesh government is also not far behind in jumping into the drone camera bandwagon.

On its Facebook page, it posted multiple drone photos of the Kumbh Mela venue and the Sangam, the point of confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

A drone photo can show a composition that obviously cannot be achieved when photographing on the ground level, and the results are often nice.

Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. The geographical location of Kumbh Mela spans over four locations in India and the mela site keeps rotating between one of the four pilgrimages on four sacred rivers - Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Prayagraj.

To facilitate tourists for the Kumbh Mela, a mini city of 4,200 premium tents was set up on a public-private partnership model.

Monday was especially crowded as the day was considered auspicious. On Mauni Amavasya, it is widely believed that the planetary positions are most favourable for bathing in the holy river. The maximum number of pilgrims is found at the mela on this day.