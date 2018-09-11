On 125th Anniversary Of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago Speech, 5 Top Quotes

Swami Vivekananda's Chicago Speech was historic and highly praised.

New Delhi: Swami Vivekananda's Speech in 1893 at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago made the spiritual leader popular as "messenger of Indian wisdom to the western world". He was the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission. He was considered a major force in bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion in the late 19th century. On its 125th anniversary, here are some quotes from his historic speech that not only spoke at length about religious tolerance but also about promoted liberal sentiments among people.