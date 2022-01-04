Mumbai Prepared To Face Even A "Tsunami" Of Covid Cases, Says Mayor

Mumbai and Delhi are two big cities where the Covid surge has been worrying.

Mumbai is ready to face even a "tsunami" of coronavirus cases, the city's Mayor Kishori Pednekar told NDTV today as India's financial capital continues to see infections spiraling up, believed to be driven by the new Omicron variant.

About a week ago, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned about an unprecedented rise in Covid cases due to the new highly contagious variant.

"I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," he had said.

On being asked about the remark and the sudden spike in infections in the city, Mumbai's Mayor today stressed: "We are ready for the third wave. We have liquid oxygen plants, have 30,000 beds other than hospital beds... jumbo Covid centers are ready. We can even deal with a tsunami of the cases."