Omicron BF.7 In India: All You Need To Know About Highly Infectious Sub-Variant

A highly infectious Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has been detected in India. The BF.7 variant was first detected in China and now reached the United States, UK, Australia, and Belgium.

The sub-variant first case was detected in Gujarat, confirmed by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre and described as the 'Omicron spawn.'

The sub-variant brings concerns as it can surpass immunity from previous infections and vaccines.

An official told The New Indian Express, "We are continuing to monitor the situation to see whether this variant turns out to be more virulent and could lead to a fresh surge in India."

Cases across China has triggered by BF.7 variant. In fact, World Health Organization had given out a warning against the highly infectious BF.7 COVID subvariant. It has also expected the subvariant to become a new dominant variant.

An official told ANI, "Nothing to panic, surveillance is going on, important point is that we should look at hospitalisation, deaths, currently. Despite new Omicron sub-lineages, there is no concern. But precautions must be taken to avoid transmission."

According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Health Expert and Member Task Force, COVID in Kerala, "These are immune escape variants. Ever since Omicron arrived in November 2021, it has been giving off branches which divide into smaller branches. Of these, BA.2 and BA.5 proved to be stronger than the rest."

"From BA.2 and BA.5, a series of sublineages kept appearing. Each of these had additional mutations which were concentrated on the RBD or receptor binding domain of the spike protein of the virus. This is the part that the virus uses to attach to the human cell," he added.

The expert said that with convergent evolution involving about 5 frequently found mutations, the virus is now able to escape the immune response to the earlier versions, either from natural infection or through vaccination.

"This is why they are called immune evasive variants. BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 are names given to downstream descendants of BA.5," Dr Rajeev said.

Experts have suggested taking precautions adding that the pandemic is yet not over.

India has been reporting 2,000 Covid cases and Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have shown a hike.