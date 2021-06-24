"J&K's Full Statehood Must Be Restored": Omar Abdullah After Meeting PM

Omar Abdullah said delimitation process for Jammu and Kashmir is not needed.

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah, who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big meeting with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir this evening, said it was the duty of the centre to restore the broken trust of the people.



"A trust has been broken between the centre and Kashmir. It is the centre's responsibility and PM should take all the measures required to restore it," said the 51-year-old former Chief Minister, who was among the political leaders jailed as the centre scrapped the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Following the scrapping of the special status granted under constitution in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories. What followed was a period of curfew, jailing of political leaders, shutting down of phone and internet service. The political process had been suspended in 2018, when the BJP snapped ties with then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The political leaders who met PM Modi today said they had made a case for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Decisions that weren't in the interest of Kashmir should be taken back. It was given the status of a Union Territory, people don't like it. They want full statehood for J&K and the J&K cadre restored... Jammu and Kashmir should be restored to full statehood," Mr Abdullah told reporters.



"We told the Prime Minister that we don't stand with what was done on 5th August 2019. We're not ready to accept it. But we won't take the law into hands. We'll fight this in court," he added.

Sources said PM Modi has assured that statehood will be restored "at an appropriate time" and urged the political leaders to get on board with delimitation -- the redrawing of assembly constituencies to enable elections -- for now.



Elections can happen soon after delimitation, it was said, and "most participants expressed willingness for it", said sources.



"The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament," tweeted Union Home Mnister Amit Shah, who was also present at the meeting.

Mr Abdullah, however, said, Why has Jammu and Kashmir been singled out for delimitation? We said delimitation was not needed. If August 5 was to unite the state with India, then delimitation process defeats the purpose as we are being singled out".