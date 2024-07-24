Om Birla vs Abhishek Banerjee In Lok Sabha As Trinamool Shreds Budget 2024

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the Centre today during the discussion on Budget

The discussion on Budget 2024 in Lok Sabha today witnessed a sharp exchange between Speaker Om Birla and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, when the latter claimed that the House did not discuss the three farm laws that were later rolled back and the Chair stressed that it did.

Mr Banerjee, MP from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour and the Number 2 in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, said in his speech that the Centre got the agricultural bills passed "without any consultation with farmers, farmer organisations or Opposition parties".

The Speaker intervened: "Let's set the record straight, this House discussed the issue for five-and-a-half hours." When Mr Banerjee stressed that no discussion took place, Mr Birla said, firmly, "When the Speaker speaks, he speaks right. You correct yourself." The Trinamool MP stuck to his guns, prompting the Speaker to say, "When I speak, I don't speak wrong."

Earlier, Mr Banerjee's address targeted the Narendra Modi government over the Budget and drew a response from the treasury benches, especially BJP MPs from Bengal.

The Trinamool general secretary said the Budget lacked "clarity of vision" and was aimed at satisfying BJP coalition partners rather than providing any relief to the country's 140 crore people.

"This is a budget planned by two individuals to keep another two in good faith," he said, adding that it was "planned by two, executed for two". Mr Banerjee said the "anti-people" budget was crafted to "bribe two political parties and buy time before the government implodes".

The Trinamool MP was referring to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, whose support gave the BJP the required numbers to form the government after its score dropped in this general election. Opposition parties have argued that Budget 2024 was generous for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, ruled by the BJP's key allies, but other states got nothing substantial.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Trinamool's criticism of the Budget. "Yesterday, the TMC questioned the Budget, saying nothing has been given to Bengal. Let me highlight the fact that several schemes given by the Prime Minister in the last 10 years have not even been implemented in West Bengal. And you have the audacity to ask me now?" she said in Rajya Sabha.

In response, Mr Banerjee threw a challenge, daring the Finance Minister to release a white paper on how much money the Centre has given to Bengal after BJP's defeat in the 2021 state polls.

The Trinamool MP said the Centre has withheld MGNREGA funds and lakhs of houses sanctioned under the PM Awas Yojana in Bengal are waiting central funds.

Mr Banerjee said that money that should have been used to build homes is "allocated to purchase aircraft worth Rs 8000 crore and construct palatial buildings as part of Central Vista project worth Rs 20,000 crore while poor people of this country still endure homelessness".

At one point, Mr Birla said members must avoid commenting on those who are not members of Lok Sabha. This drew strong remarks from the Trinamool members, prompting the Speaker to respond sternly.

"I want to clarify, the Chair said we should not comment on those who are not members of this House. I want to ask you, is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a member of this House? Why did they comment? Please maintain the respect of your Chair and make them apologise. Then I will continue, you have to intervene," he said.

The Speaker replied, "You can continue if you want, I have removed her name from the record, you cannot give directions to me." At the end of Mr Banerjee's speech, the Speaker appealed to all members to avoid making remarks on the Chair.