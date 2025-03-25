Old Pic Of Rippling's Prasanna Sankar, Estranged Wife And Sam Altman Resurfaces Amid Legal Battle

Amid a heated legal dispute, a 2021 photo featuring Rippling's Prasanna Sankar, his estranged wife Dhivya Sashidhar, and Sam Altman has resurfaced on X. The image, originally from November 2021, is now circulating as Sankar publicly accuses Sashidhar of infidelity and filing false police complaints.

The resurfaced post was captioned: "Super inspiring to meet @sama for dinner tonight at our place. @dhivsash and I loved the conversation."

Super inspiring to meet @sama for dinner tonight at our place. @dhivsash and I loved the conversation. pic.twitter.com/JGT3emxWO7 — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) November 10, 2021

In a series of posts on X, Prasanna Sankar accused his wife, Dhivya, of having an affair with a married man named Anoop for over six months. He claimed he discovered the relationship after receiving screenshots of their conversations from Anoop's wife.

Beyond the infidelity allegations, Sankar stated that after they began negotiating their divorce, Dhivya filed multiple false complaints against him, including accusations of domestic violence and rape. He asserted that Singaporean authorities investigated the claims and cleared him of all charges.

Sankar further accused Dhivya of abducting their 9-year-old son despite a court ruling in his favor. He alleged that she took the child to the U.S., prompting him to file an international child abduction case. "The judge ruled in my favor, ordering the return of the child," he wrote.

Who is Prasanna Sankar?

Prasanna Sankar is the co-founder of Rippling, a San Francisco-based HR tech company valued at $10 billion. Originally from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, he is an Indian-origin entrepreneur now based in Singapore.

Sankar pursued a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy), where he met his wife.

Before founding Rippling, he worked at leading tech firms, including an internship at Google in 2006 and a role at Microsoft Canada.

Since January 2023, he has also been leading 0xPPL, a decentralized social network focused on crypto communities, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Highlighting his passion for programming, Sankar shares on LinkedIn: "I used to do a lot of programming contests: I was ranked #1 in India at TopCoder while in college, was a two-time Google Code Jam world finalist, and a two-time ACM ICPC world finalist."