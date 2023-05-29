'No Cancellations': Ola Launches 'Prime Plus' For Bengaluru Customers

The new category, Ola Prime Plus, will go live with select users.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the company is all set to pilot a “new premium service” in Bengaluru today. The new category, initially, will go live with select users.

In a tweet, Mr Aggarwal said that the company's new premium service is named “Prime Plus”. Talking about the benefits, he added that the service will offer “best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles.”

His tweet read, “Testing out a new premium service by Ola cabs. Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I'll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter,”

The Ola CEO has also shared a snapshot of a cab service, which was booked from Green City Supermarket, Immadihalli to ARAKU Coffee, 12th Main Road.

Going by the screenshot shared by Mr Aggarwal, the cost for the prime plus service was less in comparison to a “mini” or “book any car type” category. Under prime plus, a customer will pay Rs 455 for the trip. Whereas, a minicab will charge the customer Rs 535. Under book any, the trip will cost somewhere between Rs 535 - 664.

Testing out a new premium service by @Olacabs!



Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out ????????????



I'll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/c8YDDgnbPU — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 28, 2023

Mr Aggarwal had earlier said that India should “adopt AI with open arms,” reported news agency PTI.

“Technology trends like AI are so disruptive. While one can think that it (the adoption of AI) threatens jobs, "I see it as a massive technology tool for increasing productivity. And, we in India, as an economy and as stakeholders of the economy, should all adopt AI with open arms," he was quoted as saying.