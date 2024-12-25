Ola Driver Casually Watches Videos While Driving, Mumbai Police Reacts

A video posted on X has sparked concerns about the safety measures in place for Ola cab customers. The footage, recorded by a passenger in Mumbai, shows the cab driver watching cooking videos, including an omelette-making recipe while driving on a busy road. The passenger, who shared the video on X, criticised Ola for the driver's reckless behaviour, accusing him of putting lives at risk. The video captures the driver's phone positioned next to the steering wheel, playing videos that include clips from the TV show Big Boss. The driver is seen swiping through the videos while continuing to drive, raising serious questions about Ola's safety protocols.

The passenger also pointed out that Ola's scooters have been prone to catching fire, resulting in numerous customer complaints. He urged the company to take immediate corrective action to address these safety concerns and prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Dear Ola, Your driver is learning how to cook an omelette while driving at the cost of risking our lives. Your scooters are already on fire, hope you take corrective measures before this one also turns up in flames and soon turns into ashes," the tweet read.

Watch the video here:

Dear Ola,

Your driver is learning how to cook an omlette while driving at the cost of risking our lives. Your scooters are already on fire, hope you take corrective measures before this one also turns up in flames and soon turn into ashes.@Olacabs @bhash @MumbaiPolice @MMVD_RTO pic.twitter.com/RBi0jEWbgX — DARK KNIGHT (@ROHANKHULE) December 24, 2024

Mumbai Police took notice of the viral video and responded to the passenger's post on X. The official handle of Mumbai Police requested the passenger to share the exact location of the incident, stating, "Please share exact location for us to inform the @MTPHereToHelp."

Please share exact location for us to informed the @MTPHereToHelp — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 24, 2024

Ola Support also responded to Mr Khule's post, requesting more information about the cab driver involved.

"We find this matter deeply concerning, Rohan. Kindly share the CRN of this ride via DM for us to investigate and assist you at the earliest," Ola replied.