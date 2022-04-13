Oil India's Headquarters In Assam Under Suspected 'Cyber Attack'

An official said the computers with the malwares have been identified. (Representational)

Oil India Limited's field headquarters in Assam's Dibrugarh district is facing one of the biggest IT crises as a section of the desktop computers have been shut down after malwares were found in them. The company sources suspected it to be a "cyber attack" and were taking help of renowned international cyber experts to debug their systems.

"As a precautionary measure, we had to withdraw many computers system from LAN connection after it has come to the knowledge that three to four computers are infected due to the virus and malwares. Internet connectivity remains restricted, however, this has not impacted any of our servers de-align with production and back-end business operations," said Tridip Hazarika, Public Relations, Corporate Communication, Oil India Ltd, in Duliajan.

He said the computers with the malwares have been identified and restoration work was underway.

"Our drilling work and other works have been going on but some of our computers are not functioning. We have identified the computers and started our restoration work. We have taken help from international security expert to solve the crisis," added Mr Hazarika.