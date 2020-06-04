Officer Suspended After Being Booked For Rape During Tenure As Collector

Chhattisgarh police said they verified the call records and probed the matter before filing a case.

An IAS officer in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champ district was suspended a day after he was booked for sexually abusing a 33-year-old woman during his tenure as a collector of the district.

The accused, Janak Prasad Pathak, was the collector of Janjgir-Champa district before being made the Director of Land Records on May 26. He was booked for rape, criminal intimidation and using words, gestures or act intended to insult modesty of a woman, on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel issued the suspension order today stating that the officer's behaviour, prima facie, was unbecoming of an officer and "in violation of Rule 3 of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968". The Chief Minister also ordered formation of a high-level committee to investigate the case.

In her police complaint, the woman said she first met the accused when she approached him for some work related to her Self-Help Group (SHG). As per the complaint, the accused promised he would get the work done and took the woman's phone number. After a few days he started sending her obscene messages, videos and pictures, the police said.

"He started calling me again and again. One day, he threatened to sack my husband when I met him in his office; he pushed me inside a room and sexually exploited me," the complaint reads.

"We have received a complaint wherein a woman has alleged that former collector Janak Prasad Pathak used to send her obscene messages, chat and raped her inside his office. As per her complainant, we took her statement, verified the call records and after thorough investigation we have registered an FIR under IPC sections 376, 506, and 509," Superintendent of Police Parul Mathur said.

Mr Pathak, who was promoted in 2007 from Chhattisgarh State Services to the IAS, could not be contacted for his comment on the allegations.