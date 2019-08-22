Officer Probing INX Media Case Involving P Chidambaram Transferred To Delhi Police

P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in INX Media case on Wednesday night.

Investigating officer in the INX Media case involving senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, Rakesh Ahuja, has been transferred back to the Delhi Police as his term in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended three weeks back.

The ED has clarified that Mr Ahuja's term in the probe agency had got over three weeks back.

P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in INX Media case on Wednesday night.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Mr Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

Based on the FIR, the ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him.

