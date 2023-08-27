'Offer Prayers At Nearby Temples': ML Khattar After Nuh Rally Denied Permission

ML Khattar said permission will be given for 'jalabhishek' in the temples.

After the Haryana government denied permission for a yatra called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said people can visit nearby temples and offer prayers as it is the month of 'Sawan'.

Authorities have banned large gatherings in the district citing law and order concerns by local police as well as intelligence agencies.

"Looking at the kind of incident that happened there (Nuh) at the beginning of the month, it is the government's duty to ensure that law and order in the area is maintained. Our police and administration have taken this decision that instead of carrying out a yatra, people should go to nearby temples and offer prayers. Permission for yatra is denied but people can go and offer prayers in nearby temples as it is Sawan month," Mr Khattar told reporters today.

He further said that respecting the people's faith, permission will be given for 'jalabhishek' in the temples.

"Everyone can perform jalabhishek in their respective local temples as it is Sawan. Due to the incidents that took place in Nuh in the past, permission has not been given to travel to maintain law and order," he added.

Haryana government on Saturday said that no permission has been granted to hold the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh and that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district.

Addressing the media, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said, "We have denied the permission for yatra. Still, some have said they will conduct the yatra. We have imposed Section 144."

Haryana Police on Saturday said that the internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till Monday.

However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has asserted that they will go ahead with their yatra on Monday in Nuh.

