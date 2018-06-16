To Remind PM Of A Promise He Made Years Ago, Odisha Man Walks 1,350 Km Muktikanta Biswal, a 30-year-old idol-maker, packed a bag and ventured out on foot covering 1350 km to remind PM Narendra Modi of the promises he made to the people of his village three years ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a promise to the people of a village in Odisha several years ago. It related to better medical facilities at Rourkela's Ispat General Hospital, but the situation has reportedly remained the same, claims Muktikanta Biswal, an idol-maker from Odisha's Rourkela.Mr Biswal, 30, says that villagers are dying every day due to lack of proper medical care.So he decided to walk to Delhi to remind PM Modi of his promise. He packed his bag with a few necessary items and started on his gruelling journey in April.He managed to cover about 1,350 km on foot before he fainted on a highway and admitted to a hospital in Agra. Once he recovers, he says, he will continue till he meets the Prime Minister."The people in my village are waiting for better medical facilities and infrastructure ever since PM Modi promised the same in 2015. I want to meet the Prime Minister to request him to fulfill his promise of completing the Brahmani bridge in Rourkela, and an upgrade of Ispat General Hospital to a super-specialty hospital," Mr Biswal told news agency ANI.He said that not everybody in the country has access to basic medical facilities, and people are suffering due to lack of good healthcare. "Their plight compelled me to walk thousands of kilometres," he said.So what keeps him motivated? "The national flag inspires me, that's why I carried it throughout my journey."