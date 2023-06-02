Odisha Train Accident: National Disaster Response Force, 60 Ambulances Reach Site

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have reached the site of the train crash in Odisha where a passenger train collided with the derailed coaches of another train this evening. A goods train is also reported to be involved in the accident.

30 people have been killed while 300 people have been injured in the accident.

Three NDRF units, 4 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force units, over 15 fire rescue teams, 30 doctors, 200 police personnel and 60 ambulances have been mobilised to the site, the Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena told NDTV.

"District Magistrate, Inspector General of Police (Balasore) and Superintendent of P have reached the accident site. Two medical Colleges in Balasore and Cuttack are ready to treat the injured," he said.

“Operation is going on right now. One NDRF team already on site and four other teams are on the way A full assessment will be provided once the operation is complete,” Narendra Singh Bundela, NDRF Inspector General told NDTV.

The Railway Board chairman will also be reaching the site soon.

The Bengal government is coordinating with the Odisha government and the railways, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286.

The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

The West Bengal government's emergency control room numbers are 033- 22143526/ 22535185.



