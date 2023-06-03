Video: Emergency Workers Search And Rescue At Odisha Train Crash Site

Odisha Train Accident: Visuals showed NDRF personnel actively engaged in the search and rescue operation.

Rescue operations in Odisha's Balasore, where at least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in a horrific three-train collision, have been ramped up with fresh deployment of 200 ambulances, and 45 mobile health teams. 50 additional doctors, 25 teams of doctors from Cuttack's SCB Medical College, and forensic medicine specialists have also been mobilised.

Visuals showed personnel from National and State Disaster Response Forces actively engaged in the search and rescue operation. NDRF posted visuals of manual and canine searches inside the damaged train coaches, and also of its personnel using cutters to access mangled coaches.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told news agency PTI that his teams are working in coordination with the Odisha state government and railway authorities.

"As we understand, our job requires heavy lifting as railway coaches have climbed on one another. Some heavy lift cranes are being brought in by the state government while we are mobilising more cutters and equipment as we speak," Mr Karwal said.

The rescue teams are equipped with stretchers, gas and plasma cutters, lifting pads, first-aid kits and other equipment, besides sniffer dogs, NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Yadav has said.

Nine teams of NDRF - more than 300 rescuers - are working in coordination with SDRF and other agencies, Mr Karwal has said.

Addressing a press conference, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said, "So far around 900 passengers have been injured and are being treated in various hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts. A total of 233 dead bodies have been recovered so far. The search and rescue operation is going on."

"Only one bogie is left, which is severely damaged. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service are still working to cut the bogie and try to recover the living or the dead," he added.

The Chief Secretary further said that the bodies were being handed over to the families of those who dies on producing identity documents.

"This mission is getting a little more difficult because the train is so badly damaged. The Railway Board Chairman, NDRF chief and District Magistrate are there on the site. The injured victims are being treated at both private and government hospitals. Autopsy has also started at some places," he said.

Mr Jena added, "The bodies that have been identified and their kin are producing the documents are being given the body. If a body does not get identified then the necessary procedure will be followed for autopsy and further action."



The Director of Health Services, Director of Blood Safety, Additional Director of Medical Education and Training, and three other Additional Directors are coordinating the efforts.

Indian Army has been deployed to assist in the evacuation and treatment of injured citizens. Army medical and engineering teams with ambulances and support services have been deployed from the Eastern Command. The teams have been routed from multiple bases so as to reach the place of the incident as early as possible, Army said in a statement.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reached the accident site this morning, said Railways, NDRF, SDRF, and the state government are conducting the rescue operation. "The best possible healthcare facilities will be provided," Mr Vaishnaw said to reporters.

"A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Balasore and met the injured passengers who are under treatment there. He interacted with the doctors and patients regarding the treatment services.

Speaking to the media after visiting the hospital, Mr Patnaik said "I am deeply distressed by this extremely tragic train accident. I have to thank the local people, the local teams who have worked overnight to save people from the wreckage. Railway safety should always be given the first preference. The people have been taken to hospital in Balasore also in Cuttack, so that they recover as fast as possible."