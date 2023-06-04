Odisha Train Accident: Doctors From AIIMS Rushed To Provide Medical Aid To Injured

The accident on Friday night left 275 people dead and over 1000 injured.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday took a review meeting with senior doctors and officials of AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar, where they discussed medical attention for those injured in the Odisha train accident.

They also discussed the procedures regarding embalming of bodies of the deceased and subsequently handing them over to respective family members.

Mr Mandaviya informed that a medical team, comprising experts, from Delhi has reached Bhubaneswar to provide critical care.

"More than 1,000 people are injured in this terrible accident and their treatment is underway. Over 100 patients need critical care and for their treatment, expert doctors from Delhi AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Hospital and RML Hospital along with modern equipment and medicines have reached here," he said, adding, they had a detailed discussion and a working plan has also been prepared.

Meanwhile, as per the official figures, the accident on Friday night left 275 people dead and over 1000 injured.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident.

The restoration work is underway at the site for the regular movement of trains on the route.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)