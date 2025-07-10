Odisha Man Slits Wife's Throat, Mutilates Live-In Partner's Genitals

A man slit his estranged wife's throat and mutilated her live-in partner's genitals using a sharp weapon in Odisha's Jajpur on Wednesday, police said, adding that a manhunt is on to track down the suspect.

The incident took place in Malahat village of Jajpur. According to the police, the accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Mohanty, a resident of Jarada village, attacked his estranged wife and her current partner, Prashant Nath.

Both victims sustained critical injuries. According to the police, the woman's throat had been slit with precision, while her companion's genital region had been severely mutilated. Medical personnel at the District Headquarters Hospital in Jajpur confirmed that both victims arrived in an unstable condition and remain critical.

The woman had reportedly left her marital home in Jarada nearly a year ago and had since been living with Prashant Nath. This caused friction with her first husband's family, who, she claimed, had subjected her to repeated verbal and physical harassment over the months leading to her departure.

In her initial statement to the police, the woman alleged that her first husband's family orchestrated the assault.

"My in-laws frequently harassed me, beat me up. Feeling fed up with this, I ran away with this person a year ago," the victim said in a statement.

According to her account, she and Prashant were lured to the canal bank near Malahat on the pretext of a family reconciliation meeting. Instead, she claimed, they were ambushed. "They called us to Sathipur Bridge near Malahat. Once we reached, my brother-in-law and my father-in-law's nephew tied us up. Then they slit our throats and pushed us down," she added.

Local residents, alerted by the commotion or stumbling upon the injured couple, rescued them and arranged immediate transport to the district hospital.

A case of attempted murder has been registered and a hunt is on to track down the main accused.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)