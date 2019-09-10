Odisha Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife, Two Sons Aged 6 And 4

The accused threw his wife's body on railway tracks to make it look like a suicide (Representational)

A day after a woman and her two minor sons were found dead at a village in Odisha's Kalahandi district, her husband was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing them, a senior police officer said.

Postmortem reports and investigation by the police established that Linga Majhi, 40, husband of the woman, had committed the triple murder, Kalahandi Superintendent of Police, B Gangadhar said.

While his wife Bimala, 35, was found dead on a railway track near her village, people spotted the bodies of her sons, aged 6 and 4 years, in her house lying in a pool of blood with their throat slit on Monday.

Investigation showed that Majhi, a mason, had extra marital relationship with another woman for whom there was dispute with his wife, the SP said.

The accused left her and the children in the village around four months ago following repeated quarrels.

Police used the service of dog squad and scientific team in the investigation during which the weapon of crime has been seized, the SP said.

Investigation revealed that on the night of September 8, the accused visited the house and smothered his wife using a cloth when she opposed his return, the SP said.

To make it look like a suicide, the accused threw the dead body on the railway tracks about 200 metres from the spot of murder, police said.

From there, he again returned home and killed both his boys who were asleep with a sharp weapon and left the village, they said.

During interrogation the accused also confessed to have committed the crime, police said.

