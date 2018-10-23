Odisha Government Approves Rs 2,270 Crore For Cyclone-Hit Districts

Cyclone Titli brought widespread rains to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The Odisha government on Monday approved damage assistance of Rs 2,270 crore for districts hit by cyclone 'Titli' and subsequent floods earlier this month.

"A sum of Rs 375 crore has been earmarked for worst-affected Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts," said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi.

He said district collectors have already been given Rs 102 crore for provision of first instalment of Gratuitous Relief (GR). The remaining amount will be transferred to bank accounts of the affected persons.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 27 crore for the Energy Department to undertake restoration activities, and Rs 20 crore has been given to Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department towards relief materials.

The government will also focus on four adjoining districts like Boudh, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal, hit by the cyclone and flood.

