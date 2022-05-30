Odisha Chief Minister Meets PM Modi, Discusses State's Issues

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several issues pertaining to the State.

The Chief Minister also informed that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the same issues.

Glad to meet honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Had a very cordial and fruitful discussion on important issues concerning #Odisha. Sought Central Govt's support on the same. pic.twitter.com/lG4GCrJXNq — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 30, 2022

"I paid a courtesy call to PM Modi today. We discussed several issues regarding Odisha and asked for his help. I will be paying another courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will discuss various issues where Odisha requires his help," Mr Patnaik told media persons here.

However, the main agenda of the meeting was not revealed yet.