Odisha BJP Government's First Anniversary: PM To Join Grand Celebrations

The BJP is planning a grand celebration as the first BJP government in Odisha, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is set to mark its first anniversary in power on June 20, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a grand roadshow starting from the Bhubaneswar airport which will end at the Janata Maidan.

At 4:15 in the afternoon, PM Modi will attend a mega public event to mark the occasion at Janata Maidan. The Prime Minister will leave for New Delhi at around 6:00 PM in a special flight from the Bhubaneswar airport.

"Over the next two days, will be attending programmes in Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. These programmes cover a wide range of sectors...In Bhubaneswar, I will be attending a programme to mark one year of the BJP Government in the state. Over the last year, numerous pro-people measures have been undertaken, ensuring all-round governance for the people," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's presence is expected to add significant weight to the occasion, with the state government aiming to align its achievements with the vision of the NDA's "double engine" governance model. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA chief ministers have also been invited to participate.

In line with his commitment to holistic development of Odisha, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore. These projects will cover critical sectors including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line.

Marking a historic moment for the district's integration with the national railway network, Prime Minister will flag off new train services extending rail connectivity to Boudh district for the first time.

In a major boost to clean energy and sustainable transport, Prime Minister will flag off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, supporting a modern, eco-friendly urban mobility network.

The Prime Minister will also release the Odisha Vision Document. Anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India's first linguistic State) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence), the Vision will outline an ambitious and future-ready roadmap for inclusive growth.

As a tribute to the contribution of eminent Odias, Prime Minister will launch the 'Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana' initiative. It aims to transform their birthplaces into living memorials through museums, interpretation centers, statues, libraries, and public spaces honouring Odisha's heritage while promoting cultural tourism.

Celebrating more than 16.50 lakh Lakhpati Didis as symbols of prosperity and self-reliance in the state, Prime Minister will felicitate women achievers from across the State.

The BJP came to power with a full majority last year, unseating Naveen Patnaik's BJD Government and dethroned the unbeatable former Chief Minister of Odisha, who won every election since 2000, and ruled the state for 24 years.

The BJP's performance in Odisha in the Lok Sabha elections, where the Biju Janata Dal dropped to zero, gave the BJP crucial numbers in Parliament as its tally fell sharply in other parts of the country.

The BJP victory in Odisha was seen a massive victory not only in the state but also perhaps a bump for numbers in Parliament and the BJP Government will present a comprehensive "report card" to the public, highlighting its achievements over the past year.

Preparations for these events are in their final stages, with a focus on showcasing the success of people-centric schemes like Subhadra and Ayushman Bharat, alongside other welfare initiatives introduced by the state government.

Marking the occasion with the tag line One Year, Many Achievements, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "A year ago, you expressed your trust in me to serve the state and elected me as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. Since becoming the Chief Minister, I have been making continuous efforts to solve the problems of all regions of the state and all sections of society and build a prosperous Odisha. Your support is my strength; your faith inspires me to work. We have been working with the blessings of Lord Sri Jagannath and the inspiration of the Prime Minister. No obstacle, discussion or criticism can stop us from serving you."