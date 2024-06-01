BJP Leader Alleges Booth Capturing By BJD Workers In Odisha's Salipur

Cuttack district administration denied allegations of booth capturing in Salipur (Representational)

Tension erupted on Saturday in Odisha's Salipur assembly seat under Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency after the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA candidate Arindam Roy alleged booth capturing by some ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers at a booth in Malasasan village under the segment.

Speaking to media persons, Arindam Roy said, "When I reached the booth, I was shocked to see that some eight to ten youths gathered inside the booth. They were directing a woman by holding her hand to press a particular party's button on the EVM. Upon being asked, they identified themselves as polling agents. This is a clear case of booth capturing. When I objected to this, some BJD workers reached the spot and engaged in a brawl."

Some alleged workers of BJD reportedly attacked BJP polling agent, Sanjay Rout, and four other party supporters with sharp weapons and wooden sticks at the booth in Malasasan village. The injured BJP workers were later rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Arindam Roy also claimed about receiving such allegations of booth rigging from at least six more booths in the assembly segment. The BJP candidate stated that he would bring these incidents to the notice of the additional district magistrate (ADM) and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO).

The BJP workers demanded re-polling at the particular booth following rigging by BJD workers.

The BJP leader Arindam Roy has urged the district administration of Cuttack to take stringent action against the guilty.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack district administration rubbished the allegations of booth capturing in the Salipur assembly segment.

"In Booth No-184 & 185 of Salipur AC, both the parties clashed 150 metres outside the booths. The presence of the candidate has aggravated the situation. The report of the attack with 'paniki' isn't true. The report of booth capture is completely false," said Cuttack DM on its official X handle.

Voting is underway for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly segments of the state for the final phase of polling.

