Odisha Accident: 48 Trains Cancelled, 39 Diverted. See List

The Railways have ordered a probe amid questions on possible operational failure.

48 trains have been cancelled, 39 diverted and 10 trains have been short terminated after the accident at Odisha's Balasore, the Railways said today. At least 238 people were killed and over 900 injured in Friday evening's three-train accident.

Some of the trains that have been cancelled are the Thiruvananthapuram-Kolkata Superfast Express (22641), the Bengaluru-Guwahati Superfast Express (12509) and the Howrah-Tirupati Humsafar Express (20889). The Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express (22503) and the Howrah-Mysuru Express (22817) are among the trains that have been diverted.

The full list of trains can be found below: