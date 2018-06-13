14-Year-Old Boy In Odisha Arrested For Attacking Girl With Sickle Over Share Of Dates

Police said boy used to stay at his uncle's house at Deopada village. (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy allegedly attacked a girl with a sickle and injured her seriously following a dispute over share of dates they collected together in Jajpur district, police said today. The 11-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries in the attack that took place yesterday and has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

She received 10 stitches to close the wound on her neck, police said. The boy was arrested today and sent to a remand home.

Police said boy used to stay at his uncle's house at Deopada village under Mangalpur police station limits. The girl also lives in the same village and the two used to play together.

The two yesterday went to a nearby field to pluck dates. The boy climbed the tree and cut dates with a sickle. Later, they started quarrelling over share of the dates. The boy claimed he should get more dates as he had toiled more by climbing the tree but the girl demanded half of the booty, angering him, police said.

He attacked her with the sickle and she suffered injuries on her neck and left hand. The girl, bleeding profusely, fell on the ground and the boy fled.

"Some passerby found my niece lying on the ground and took her home. She was first taken to a local hospital which referred her to district headquarters hospital in Jajpur town," the girl's uncle said in his complaint with the police.



She was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

