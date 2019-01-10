Odia TV Actress, 28, Died Of Injuries After Falling From Height: Autopsy

Laxmipriya Behera allegedly fell from the rooftop after a scuffle with her husband.

During an ongoing probe into the death of Odia television actress Laxmipriya Behera, popularly known as Nikita, the post-mortem report has revealed that she sustained internal and external injuries on her body after falling from a height, the police said.

The 28-year-old woman died on Friday last week after falling from the terrace of her parents' house in Cuttack.

"We have received the post-mortem report of the deceased. It corroborates our findings that the death of the woman was due to injuries caused after falling from a height," Cuttack police official Akhileswar Singh said today.

She allegedly fell from the rooftop after a scuffle with her husband Lipan Sahu, the police said.

Mr Sahu was arrested on Tuesday, while notices have been issued to his parents, who are also facing domestic violence charges, to appear before the police.

"Lipan Sahu's parents are not at their Gopalpur residence and their whereabouts are not known," the official said.

After her marriage in November 2016, Nikita had moved out of her in-laws' house and was staying in Bhubaneswar with her husband since August 2017.