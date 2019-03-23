'Obvious For Boys To Stare At Girls': NCP Leader's Shocker

NCP leader Udayanraje Bhosale makes a misogynist comment and then corrects himself.

Lok Sabha parliamentarian and NCP leader Udayanraje Bhosale said it's "obvious for boys to stare at girls" and there is nothing unusual in it.

"If boys would not stare at girls than whom they should stare at. It is quite obvious for them to do so," he said in a reply to a teenage schoolgirl who asked him what a girl should do when she steps out of her house and someone continuously stares at her.

The misogynist comment by the Maharashtra politician was even cheered by some in the audience.

However, soon realising his mistake, he came in a damage control mode and said if any boy engages in such act, he is liable for punishment.

"This doesn't mean that he can do anything. If a boy does something like this he should be punished," he added.

The incident happened at a school programme where the parliamentarian from Satara answered several questions from the students.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.