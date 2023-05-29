5 Points On NVS-01 That Will Augment India's Satellite Navigation System

NVS-01 is the first satellite in the second-generation navigation satellite series. It would ensure the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services, an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to GPS.

The satellite weighs around 2,232 kg and will augment NavIC with enhanced features. According to ISRO website, it incorporates L1 and L5 band signals additionally to widen the services. The band operates in the radio spectrum of 1 to 2 gigahertz, the top end of the ultra-high frequency (UHF) band.

NavIC is built in India and is designed to provide user position accurate to less than 20 metres and timing better than 50 nanoseconds. It was earlier known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System

The satellite also carries an indigenously developed rubidium (Rb) atomic clock. They are considered better than the existing atomic clock because they are slim, low in weight and easy to build. The Rb clocks are used in numerous military applications such as secure communications, electronic warfare, command and control, telemetry and navigation.