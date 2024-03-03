Supreme Court Judge On Rising Pendency Of Bail Pleas In Top Court

Justice Bhushan R Gavai said district courts and high courts are not granting bail (File)

The number of bail pleas in the Supreme Court is steadily rising since it is not being granted in the district courts or even the high courts, Justice Bhushan R Gavai said on Sunday.

Every Supreme Court bench hears at least 15 to 20 bail matters each day, the top court judge said at an event where the 'bhoomi pujan' of a new court building was held in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad.

"These days the situation is such that bail is not granted in the district courts. It has become a challenge to get bail even in the high courts. Therefore, the pendency of bail matters in the Supreme Court is going up," he said.

Asserting that judges have the courageous and unbiased nature of Ramshastri Prabhune, the revered Chief Justice of the Maratha Empire in the latter half of the 18th century, Justice Gavai said, "Why should we fear to grant bail? Even after spending nine-10 years in jail before the trial is over, if judges don't consider the bail plea, we should think about the current system," Justice Gavai asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Oka said disputes related to marriages were on the rise and there was a need to increase the number of family courts nationwide.

"This has become a serious issue, particularly in cities. There are 10-15 cases filed for one marriage dispute. There is a need to increase the number of district, sessions, and family courts," he said.

Advising the legal fraternity to avoid "pujas" (rituals), Justice Oka said they should start work by bowing before a copy of the Constitution.

"As we complete 75 years of adopting the Constitution, we should start this practice to show respect and to implement its values," he said.

