NSA Ajit Doval, China Foreign Minister's Phone Call Before Galwan Pullback

The one-km withdrawal by China at Ladakh's Galwan Vally came after special representatives of India and China agreed to disengage, "take guidance from the consensus of leaders" and "not allow differences to become disputes". National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minster Wang Yi, who had a telephonic conversation on Sunday, also agreed that both sides should "strictly respect and observe" the Line of Actual Control - the de facto border between India and China -- and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo, the government said.

On Monday, sources said China has withdrawn its troops by at least a kilometer in Ladakh's Galwan river valley, where 20 soldiers were killed in action on June 15 during a clash with Chinese troops. Indian soldiers have also pulled back and a buffer zone has been created, sources said.