Now, Space Technology To Be Used For Better Planning Of Ganga Projects

The data will be helpful in better monitoring and planning of projects. (File)

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) will use space technology for getting better data on the river and help in planning and monitoring projects, a top official said.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, said the NMCG would also make use of the data from the Survey General of India, besides taking help from the Department of Space.

An ISRO official, who declined to be quoted, said geo-spatial and remote sensing technology would be used to assess the water quality of the river. He, however, declined to elaborate further.

Mr Mishra said the data will be helpful in better monitoring and planning of projects for the river.

"This would also help in demarcation of flood plains," he said while speaking on the sidelines of an event on 'G-Governance of Namami Gange programme through Geospatial Technology'.