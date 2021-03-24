Now In Their 60s, 3 College Friends Take 4,500 Km Road-Trip

However, in the end, the three friends made new memories, that too in the time of the pandemic.

"Sometimes all you need is a great friend and a tank of gas". Well, the famous lines from the Ridley Scott classic Thelma & Louise must surely be ringing in the ears of these three college friends from Chandigarh when they decided to go on a road trip. Making up their minds just over a phone call, the friends, now in their 60s, went on a 4500-km journey that took a month and 10 days.

Speaking to Conde Nast Traveller, the trio -- Robin Nakai, wife Amrita, and their friend Usha -- explained how they drove through Udaipur, Mumbai, Ganpatipule, Panjim, Hampi, Bengaluru, and Chennai before flying to the Andamans. On their return journey, they stopped at Puducherry.

"We have been a trio since the days of Bob Dylan and Woodstock in the 70s. We've done some crazy things together and always had each other's back," Robin added.

The roads might be smooth in most of the places, but as Robin described his driving experience in Andaman, one should always be prepared to face the unknown. Robin adds that they took a flight to the Andamans after making stops at Bengaluru, Hampi, and Chennai and drove down from Port Blair in the south to Diglipur in the north. The distance between the two is 300km, but they spent 16 hours because of the road conditions. They passed through some of the dense forests with an escort vehicle.

