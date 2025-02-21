Notice To Zomato Soon Over Honey Singh Concert Ticket Sales

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell is set to issue a show cause notice to Zomato's ticketing platform for selling tickets to singer Honey Singh's concert without mentioning the buyer's name.

Singer Honey Singh's concert tickets were sold without the buyer's name on the ticket and hence a show cause notice is being sent to Zomato, an official told NDTV.

The Cyber Cell, say sources, wants an explanation as to why tickets were sold without identifying the buyers.

The action comes after the alleged ticket blackmarketing case during the British band Coldplay's concert.

Authorities are investigating whether this violates any ticketing regulations or poses security risks

Honey Singh, who is making a comeback after staying away from the limelight for years, has announced one of his biggest tours, the 'Millionaire India Tour'.

The musician will be covering 10 cities across India as part of this tour.

Taking place between February and March 2025, the tickets for the 'Millionaire India Tour' are available on Zomato and Insider.in.