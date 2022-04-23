'Nothing Political': Nitish Kumar On Attending Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar Party

Nitish Kumar attended the Iftar party of RJD after a gap of five years

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today dismissed the speculation about changing political equations and said that there was "nothing political" behind his decision to attend the Iftar party organised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Friday.

"Many people are invited to such Iftar parties. What connection does it have with politics? We also hold an Iftar party and invite everyone," Mr Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar attended the Iftar party of RJD after a gap of five years. In 2017, Mr Kumar left Bihar's Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan to become an ally of the BJP.

His presence at the party led to speculations that this was a sign of yet another political volte-face by the Chief Minister. Alliance partners Janata Dal United (JDU) and BJP in Bihar are at loggerheads on several issues, including caste-based census, NDA leadership in Bihar, liquor ban, and law and order situation.

Others who attended the Iftar party include BJP leaders Awadhesh Narayan Singh and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Chirag Paswan.

When asked about Nitish Kumar's presence at the Iftar party, Tejashwi Yadav said that this is a tradition that everyone participates in the Iftar party.

"We have given invitations to all the people whether it is from BJP, JDU or LJP and it has been a tradition that everyone participates in the Iftar party," said the RJD leader.