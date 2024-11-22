Noted Surgeon Dr Mathew Varghese Named 'The One International'

Dr Mathew Varghese is renowned for pioneering reconstructive surgeries for polio sufferers

Noted orthopaedic surgeon Dr Mathew Varghese was named The One International at the prestigious The One gala dinner and award ceremony in Hong Kong.

Launched in 2012 by David Harilela and Rotary International District 3450, The One Humanitarian Award celebrates individuals who have dedicated their lives to alleviating pain, suffering and poverty.

Over HK$2.5 million was awarded to remarkable individuals from Africa, India, and Hong Kong.

Dr Varghese is renowned for pioneering reconstructive surgeries for polio sufferers in India. He is a hero to his patients and other admirers, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

On his Facebook page, Mr Gates had described Dr Varghese as "my inspiration and my real-life hero" for "fighting and (having) dedicated his life for polio eradication in India". He is also the co-author of the book 'When Someone Has Hurt', a first aid guide that has been translated into five languages, and 'Prehospital Trauma Care System', which was published by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Father John Wotherspoon, a dedicated priest aiding drug addicts and the homeless in Yau Ma Tei, was awarded The One Hong Kong.

The international finalists included Dr Satish Gogulwar, who delivers life-saving medical services to tribal communities in India, and Dr Paul Thistle, a surgeon and educator making significant strides in Zimbabwe.

The Hong Kong finalists featured Elli Fu Nga-nei, founder of J Life Foundation, which supports the underprivileged community and Morgan Lam Kai-fai of Hope Through Music, which empowers disadvantaged youth through musical education.

The One has recognised 74 heroes and contributed over US$3.3 million to humanitarian projects, impacting more than three lakh lives globally.