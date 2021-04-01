'Not Seasonal With Religious Beliefs': PM Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee

PM Modi also mocked Mamata Banerjee's letter to various opposition leaders (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Mamata Banerjee of "insulting the culture of Bengal" and "disliking" his temple visits as he hit back at her party Trinamool Congress for accusing him of violating the poll code with his Bangladesh trip.

"Didi did not like me praying at the Ma Kali temple in Bangladesh. We are not seasonal with our religious belief," said the PM, campaigning at Jaynagar in Bengal today as parts of the state voted in the second round of polling.

This was his first response to the Trinamool calling his Bangladesh trip unethical and in violation of the model code.

Taking shots at Mamata Banerjee, the PM also referred to the most high-profile constituency in this round, Nandigram, where the Chief Minister faces a tough challenge from her former aide-turned-BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee was "afraid of losing", so was forced to camp in Nandigram, the PM remarked. "Didi left Bhawanipore (her constituency) to go to Nandigram. Then she realised her mistake in coming here. Didi is forced to camp in Nandigram for three days," he said.

PM Modi also mocked the Bengal Chief Minister's letter to various opposition leaders calling for a united fight against the BJP, saying she "calls everyone outsiders, now she is appealing to them".