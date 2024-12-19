'Not In His Nature To Be Nasty': Omar Abdullah Defends Rahul Gandhi

Omar Abdullah, Congress ally and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, defended Rahul Gandhi today after a BJP MP alleged that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was responsible for his injuries as brawls and protests ruled parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down," said BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi. "I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me," he added.

"I know Rahul, he would not push anyone much less a member of parliament. It's simply not in his nature to be rude or nasty to anyone," posted Omar Abdullah on X after Mr Sarangi's allegations were widely circulated on social media.

