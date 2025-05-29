"Not Help, But Duty": Rahul Gandhi's Big Appeal For People Of Poonch

Congress's Rahul Gandhi, who recently visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, has demanded a "solid, generous and immediate relief and rehabilitation package" for the people who have been bearing the brunt of attacks from Pakistan - massive artillery firing from across the border that has reduced their homes to piles of rubble and their lives in disarray.

Mr Gandhi uploaded a documentary video on his YouTube channel, that was an account of his visit to Poonch, where he met and interacted with the locals. Fourteen people - four of them children -- were killed and dozens injured in Pakistani shelling in Poonch earlier this month.

"Many victims said their years of hard work and savings turned to ashes in one stroke. This is not just the collateral damage of a war, but a huge calamity that has befallen our own citizens. These brave patriotic families have always borne the biggest burden of war in the border areas with courage, dignity and determination. I salute their courage and patriotism," he said in the video caption.

पुंछ का दर्द वहां जा कर ही महसूस होता है।



टूटे आशियाने, बिखरी जिंदगियां - इस दर्द की गूंज से भी बस एक आवाज़ आती है - हम हिन्दुस्तानी एक हैं।



आग्रह नहीं, सरकार को ज़िम्मेदारी की याद दिला रहा हूं - पाकिस्तान की गोलाबारी से प्रभावित पुंछ और अन्य इलाकों के लिए ठोस, उदार और… pic.twitter.com/j4xWfvFQbn — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2025

The pain of Poonch can only be felt by going there, despite the broken homes and shattered lives, they stand as one, he said..



"I promise that I will raise their every demand, every issue, with full force at the national level. This is not just a request, I am reminding the government of its responsibility," he added.

Mr Gandhi made a similar request in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

"Broken homes, shattered lives - even in the echo of this pain, only one voice comes out - we Indians are one. I am not requesting, but reminding the government of its responsibility - a solid, generous and immediate relief and rehabilitation package should be prepared for Poonch and other areas affected by Pakistani shelling. This is not help, it is a duty," read a rough translation of his post.

