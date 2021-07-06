'Not Going Anywhere': Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP

Thackeray's assertion came days after Devendra Fadnavis said Sena was "never" an "enemy"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today scotched speculation about his party's possible alliance with the BJP with a witty repartee. Asked about the matter, he told journalists, "I am still sitting with Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat. I am not going anywhere".

His remark appeared to put out of court party MP Sanjay Raut's comparison of the BJP-Shiv Sena relationship to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who recently announced their divorce but said their relationship had "changed".

"We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact," the Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Mr Thackeray's assertion came days after the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis declared the Shiv Sena was "never" an "enemy". Asked whether there is a possibility of the two former allies coming together, Mr Fadnavis said "there are no ifs and buts in politics" and an "appropriate decision" will be taken in view of the situation.

The statements of Sena and BJP leaders have kept alive speculation about a possible rapprochement that was triggered by meetings and subsequent talks between Mr Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Raut had followed it up lauding PM Modi as the "top leader of the country" and said he shared "old ties" with Mr Thackeray. But in an interview with NDTV, he also said their conversation "should not lead to speculation that BJP will join hands with the Sena for a government".

Talking to the media after the two-day monsoon session of the state assembly ended, the Chief Minister said the BJP's behaviour during the session was against democracy.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra assembly suspended 12 MLAs of the BJP for a year for abusing and manhandling the Speaker-in-chair as the assembly session started.

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who was allegedly present during the ruckus which took place in a cabin, insisted that these are "false allegations".

Under the leadership Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP legislators even set up a "counter Assembly" on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday to hold a mock session as a mark of protest against the suspension.