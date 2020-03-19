'Not Fair' To Push Sonia Gandhi To Keep Working, Says Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh said Rahul Gandhi was "polite but tough" and should not give up.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today suggested the way out of the leadership crisis in the Congress is a comeback by Rahul Gandhi. "He should not give up after one defeat," he said, adding that it was "not fair" to push Sonia Gandhi to keep on working.

"Sonia Gandhi is a good leader but she is getting on (in years)," Mr Singh said. "Rahul Gandhi is polite but tough".

As for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, she is "perceptive", he said, and has the qualities of her mother Sonia Gandhi as well as her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Punjab Chief Minister brushed off the possibility of his taking the mantle of leadership.

"I won't be Congress president. I don't want to leave Punjab," the Chief Minister said, adding that he did not "like being an MP".

