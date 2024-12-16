'Not Cool': Supreme Court's Big Message Against Consumption Of Drugs

Consuming drugs is "not cool" at all, observed the Supreme Court on Monday, adding that substance abuse in India cuts across groups and communities and profits from it are channeled to support terrorism and violence.

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh made these observations while hearting a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Ankush Vipan Kapoor, accused of involvement in a drug trafficking network that smuggled "500 kg of heroin" from Pakistan into India via sea routes.

"Though we are mindful of the contours of the plea seeking bail. We note our disquiet regarding substance abuse in India. This is hard hitting and multifaceted and cuts across age groups and communities. Profits are being used to support terrorism and leading to violence," said the bench.

The court urged parents, society and governments to come together and fight against this menace.

"Academic pressure and family disturbances are also leading to the same which is leading to long term social and economic instability. Peer pressure, stress from academics and easy availability of drugs is a trigger and adolescents are also using it as emotional escapism," the court noted.

The court further said that people "should not demonise" those who have resorted to drugs but help them become better citizens.

"The youth must not follow those who resort to drug abuse and victims of substance abuse are not only limited to the downtrodden but cuts across economic barriers. We need not demonise the ones who have resorted to it but rehabilitate the individuals and make them constructive citizens," said the court.

