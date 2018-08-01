Not Competing For Prime Minister's Post: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said she is interested in seeing that all parties should work together

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said she was not vying for the post of prime minister and the candidate for the top post would be chosen collectively by all opposition parties.

Ms Banerjee, who has been trying to consolidate opposition unity, spent the second day of her Delhi visit meeting leaders of various parties including the Congress, TDP, YSR(Congress), DMK, RJD, SP and JD(S) and invited them to her rally on January 19 in Kolkata.

Surprisingly, Ms Banerjee also met veteran BJP leader L K Advani at his chamber stating that her relations with him go back many years. Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, an NDA constituent, also came to meet Banerjee at the TMC office and she invited Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to the January 19 rally.

The Trinamool Congress chief said that the first priority is to bring all opposition parties together to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"I am not for any post. I am interested in seeing that all parties should work together. All political parties will sit together and decide," she told reporters wile replying to queries on the issue.

The TMC office in Parliament was abuzz after Ms Banerjee arrived today and opposition leaders made a beeline to meet her.

She spoke to Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel. Ms Banerjee also met Mr Advani at his chamber. "I went to meet him and enquired about his health," she told reporters.

Suspended BJP member of parliament Kirti Azad hailed her as a great leader and said that her efforts to consolidate all opposition parties are "commendable".

Advertisement

The TMC supremo later went to the Central Hall of the Parliament to meet other opposition leaders and invited them to the rally.

Ms Banerjee also appealed to all the opposition parties to send a joint delegation to the Election Commission against EVM tampering and holding polls on ballots. "All opposition parties should go to EC on this matter," she told Congress and other opposition leaders.

Interestingly, Ms Banerjee extended an invitation for the rally to the Shiv Sena chief through Raut who said the party would take a decision on it. Though a constituent of the NDA, the Sena has been openly critical of the Modi government.

Ms Banerjee also met JD(S) leader Deve Gowda and invited him to the rally.

She has also appealed to the leaders to send an all opposition party delegation to Assam stating that though TMC delegation would be visiting Assam on Thursday, other parties should also create pressure on the government.

Ms Banerjee is also slated to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and invite them to her rally.