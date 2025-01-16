Not Bengaluru, This City Has The Slowest Traffic In India

Kolkata is the second slowest city in the world when it comes to travel time, according to the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index, a Dutch location technology firm. Its traffic congestion continues to be a challenge, with average travel times of 34 minutes and 33 seconds to cover just 10 km. Kolkata is behind only Barranquilla, a city in Colombia with an average travel time of 36 minutes and 6 seconds.



While Barranquilla holds the top spot for slowest travel times, it fares much better in the congestion index, ranked 16th, compared to Kolkata's much lower position at 169th. The Colombian city has a slightly better average speed of 21.6 kmph. In Kolkata, traffic crawls at a much slower 14.5 kmph.



Other major cities in India are also grappling with similar issues. Bengaluru follows Kolkata and ranks third on the global index, with an average travel time of 34 minutes and 10 seconds. Pune ranks fourth with an average travel time of 33 minutes and 22 seconds.



New Delhi has been ranked 10th in the index, with an average travel time of 23 minutes for a 10 km journey. Other cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai also made it to the list.



The report reveals that 76 per cent of the 500 cities studied show a decline in average speeds compared to 2023, signalling worsening traffic conditions worldwide.



The TomTom Traffic Index uses floating car data (FCD) to analyse travel times, drawing on information from multiple sources to provide insights into traffic patterns. The report identifies two main categories influencing travel times: quasi-static factors like road infrastructure, street types, and speed limits, and dynamic factors such as traffic congestion, construction work, and weather conditions. Together, these factors contribute to the overall travel time in each city.