'Not An Astrologer': NCP's Supriya Sule On Sena vs Sena Numbers Battle

Supriya Sule -- daughter of veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar -- today said there has to be a discussion with the rebel camp which has precipitated the massive political crisis in Maharashtra.

"I am not an astrologer and I cannot talk of numbers... But this is a democracy and there should be discussion. Whatever their demands should be resolved through discussion," she told reporters in Mumbai today.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the rebel MLAs to get in touch with him once they return to Mumbai.

The Sena has claimed that have been in discussion with 17 MLAs who are not in favour of rebel chief Eknath Shinde's plans to ally with the BJP and rule Maharashtra.

"Many of you are in touch with us... and you are Shiv Sena at heart. Let's talk, we'll find a way," Mr Thackeray said in an open letter to the rebels who are staying at a luxury hotel in Guwahati.

Mr Shinde said today that he and the other MLAs will return to Mumbai soon and that he will speak to the Governor.