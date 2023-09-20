Why Delay, Delimitation: Amit Shah On Opposition's Big Women's Quota Query

The Opposition's two big queries -- why the implementation of women's quota is being delayed by tying it to census and delimitation -- was addressed in parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. The Delimitation Commission is the only body that can take call on which seats to reserve, he said, indicating that the census data is the bedrock on which such decisions are taken.

"The delimitation commission is an important body for poll process in the country," Mr Shah said during the debate on the bill in special session of parliament.

"If we are reserving one-third seats, then who will do it? If we do it, you will question it. Therefore the Delimitation Commission should do it. The idea is to ensure transparency," he said.

"Also, some people on social media are forming opinions, saying don't support the bill because there is no OBC, Muslim reservation and it needs delimitation. Even if you don't support, it won't come before 2029, at least begin the process," he added.