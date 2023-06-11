'Not A Major Change': Devendra Fadnavis On Supriya Sule's Elevation

Sharad Pawar also appointed Supriya Sule as party in-charge of Maharashtra. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed as an "eyewash" the recent change in Nationalist Congress Party's hierarchy wherein Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were made working presidents.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis said the development had hardly changed anything in the Sharad Pawar-led party.

When asked whether Supriya Sule's elevation as working president amounts to a significant change in the party's hierarchy, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Though it is their internal matter. I do not think it is a major change in that party. It has hardly changed anything. It's an eyewash".

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared his daughter Supriya Sule and former Union minister Praful Patel as working presidents of the party, marking a generational shift in the organisation.

Sharad Pawar also appointed Supriya Sule as the chairperson of the party's Central Election Authority and in-charge of Maharashtra, the only state where the NCP has a formidable electoral presence.

