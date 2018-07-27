Not Rs 7,800 Crore, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi Seized Assets Value Far Less

The ED had seized gold, diamonds, jewellery, expensive watches, luxury cars, and paintings in February.

The probe agencies might have been rather generous in working out estimated worth of assets seized from celebrity jewellers Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and their companies after the Punjab National Bank fraud came to light earlier this year. Initially pegged at about Rs 7,800, the value of their assets has come down to Rs 3,800 crore, nearly half of the estimated amount, in a fresh evaluation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Amid rising tempers over the mammoth bank fraud, the probe agency, it appears, had calculated the retail prices and released the figures in a hurry without verifying them. However, the evaluaters have now realised that those were inflated prices that included high retailer margin.



The ED has also written to the custom department to initiate proceedings against the duo for selling low-quality goods at higher prices. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has already filed a case of overvaluation against Nirav Modi.

Suspicions regarding the estimates were raised when two men associated with Nirav Modi's jewellery chain had revealed that the company routinely exaggerated the value of the jewellery it sold. Its books, they said, were likely to contain the inflated prices, which would mean that the value of the jewellery seized by the agency was much less than the investigators are expecting.

"I am afraid if a proper evaluation by a government approved valuer is done... I would not be surprised if the value is found to be 10-20% of what people are quoting," Santosh Srivastava, who was the Managing Director of Gitanjali between 2009 and 2013, had said.

It was also noticed during the scrutiny of documents available that goods worth Rs 890 crore involving customs duty of around Rs 52 crore, appear to have been diverted by the duty-free Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units of the Nirav Modi group of companies to the domestic market.



The court has sought their appearance on September 25 and 26 -- Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, respectively -- under the fugitive economic offender law.



Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by multiple investigating agencies after state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) complained against their companies, saying it had been cheated of Rs 13,600 crore through fraudulent issue of letters of undertaking (LoUs). Both had fled India in January, a few weeks before the scam was unearthed.



In February, the ED had seized gold, diamonds, jewellery, precious stones, expensive watches, luxury cars, and paintings etc during 260 searches. Several properties were also attached by the agency.

It had filed two separate applications against the duo before the special court that hears matters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



Two criminal complaints were filed by the ED in these instances based on first information reports or FIRs filed by the CBI.



Non-bailable warrants were issued against the two, while an Interpol 'red corner' arrest warrant has been issued against Nirav Modi on the request of the ED.



The agency recently moved the court seeking to declare the diamond traders as "fugitive economic offenders" and wants to confiscate their assets worth Rs 3,500 crore, including those located in the United Kingdom and the UAE.



"A fugitive economic offender is a person against whom an arrest warrant has been issued in respect of a scheduled offence and who has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or being abroad, refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution," the government had said when the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 was passed in Lok Sabha on March 19.



Meanwhile, Mehul Choksi, who has refused to return to India saying he would be killed by mobs if he were brought back, has moved to Antigua and got a local passport. The Antiguan authorities informed the Enforcement Directorate that Mehul Choksi arrived there this month and has taken the passport of that country.



Asserting that he had lawfully applied to be a citizen of Antigue under the "Citizenship by Investment programme", Mr Choksi said, through his lawyer, "My application is motivated by my desire to expand my business interest in the Caribbean and to obtain visa-free travel access to 130 or so countries."