North India Rain Live Updates: More Showers Predicted Across States

The weather office has predicted more heavy downpour for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

As heavy rain choked almost all of north India, the Army and National Disaster Response Force have stepped in to intensify the relief and rescue operations in the affected states.

Several rivers in the region are in spate. In cities and towns, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water.

Jul 11, 2023 09:25 (IST) 30 Dead, Over 500 Stranded As Himachal Pradesh Faces Rain Mayhem

Heavy rain continued to batter Himachal Pradesh, leading to the deaths of 30 people and causing damage worth ₹ 3,000 crore. The state capital Shimla reported the highest number of casualties with 11 dead.

According to the police, 29 of the 30 dead have been identified.

Over 500 tourists are stranded in Chandertal, Pagal Nallah, and other places in Lahaul and Spiti after rain-induced landslides cut off access to the areas. According to officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 515 labourers stranded in a waterlogged slum in Una district. Read here

Jul 11, 2023 09:11 (IST) Watch: Ground Report: Heavy Rain In Punjab, Residential Areas Waterlogged

A flood-like situation was seen at a private housing colony located in Punjab's Dera Bassi, where boats and tractors were used to rescue locals stuck in their houses following the incessant rain.

Jul 11, 2023 09:01 (IST) Old Yamuna bridge closed for rail traffic as river water

The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was temporarily suspended on Tuesday as the water level crossed the danger mark in the Yamuna due to heavy downpour over the past few days, officials said.

The official informed that the traffic was suspended since 6.00 am today.

"Rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge, temporarily suspended since 06.00 a.m today--July 11," Northern Railways informed.

The water level in Yamuna River touched 206. 24 meters, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meteres, Central Water Commission today.