30 Dead, Over 500 Stranded As Himachal Pradesh Faces Rain Mayhem

Videos on social media captured the devastation caused by heavy rain in the state.

Heavy rain continued to batter Himachal Pradesh, leading to the deaths of 30 people and causing damage worth Rs 3,000 crore. The state capital Shimla reported the highest number of casualties with 11 dead. According to the police, 29 of the 30 dead have been identified.

Over 500 tourists are stranded in Chandertal, Pagal Nallah, and other places in Lahaul and Spiti after rain-induced landslides cut off access to the areas. According to officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 515 labourers stranded in a waterlogged slum in Una district.

Speaking to NDTV, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukh said, "We are trying hard to restore electricity and water supply in the affected areas. The tourists in the state are safe and the situation is under control. Every minister is in every district of the state looking over relief and rescue operations."

Chief Minister Sukhu on Monday presided over a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) from Nadaun and gave necessary directions to the authorities to contain the damage caused by the unprecedented rain, highest in over 50 years, in the state.

"So far, more than 20 people have lost their lives majorly due to road accidents and similar reasons. The loss of lives due to landslides & flash floods is not as high. Over 1,300 roads including major national highways, district and link roads in the state are affected. We are on high alert for the next two days," state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for "extremely heavy rain" in the state on Monday. The alert warned of widespread flooding and damage to property.

Videos on social media captured the devastation caused by heavy rain in the state. In Kullu, vehicles including trucks were swept away in gushing water, and floodwaters entered Thunag town in Mandi. A landslide at Ashwani Khad in Solan was followed by a three-storey hotel collapsing and sinking in Manali.

Despite the reluctance of their owners, over 100 houses were evacuated in Mandi after water levels rose in River Beas and its tributaries.

Over in Punjab and Haryana, heavy rain caused widespread damage and flooding, killing at least nine and displacing thousands. In Uttarakhand, the Badrinath National Highway and several other roads were blocked due to rain-induced landslides.

As north India continues to grapple with rain mayhem, the weather office said that the unprecedented rainfall is due to the confluence of a western disturbance and monsoonal winds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to review the flood-like situation in the states and assured them of all the help from the central government.