Normal Monsoon Predicted In August, September By Met Department

The rainfall in August is likely to be 99 per cent of the Long Period Average

Monsoon is expected to be normal in August and September, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday in its forecast for the second half of the four-month rainfall season.

Quantitatively, the rainfall across the country as a whole during the two-month period is likely to be 100 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 8 per cent.

The rainfall in August is likely to be 99 per cent of the LPA with an error margin of plus or minus 9 per cent.

"The probabilistic forecast suggests that the rainfall across the country as a whole during second half of Southwest Monsoon season is most likely to be normal (94-106 per cent of LPA) with a probability of 45 per cent," the Met department said.

